The State of Esports: Games Week Georgia Preview, Esports Summit & Entertainment Industry Mixer

In this 2 part episode of The State of Esports, we get a full Games Week Georgia Preview. Games Week Georgia, brought to you by Ghost Gaming and Skillshot, celebrates the video game and esports industry, bringing together gaming leaders and experts from around the world for a week of business, networking and professional development events, culminating in one of North America’s largest gaming festivals — DreamHack Atlanta.

To kick of the festivities, the Atlanta Digital World Summit will take place October 1 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in the Delta Sky 360 Club. ADWS is a panel-driven event showcasing fintech, gaming, entertainment, and sports. This event is not included in Esports Summit registration, tickets to be sold seperately.

The Esports Summit will take place in the Skillshot Media Atrium at Lindbergh Center on October 2. Summit features panels, workshops, and events centered around esports, gaming, and education. The day is a great opportunity to network with leaders in scholastic esports, entertainment, and connected industries.

The Entertainment Industry Mixer – also on Oct. 2, after Summit is the premier networking event for those working in or interested in Georgia’s Creative Economy sectors such as gaming, esports, film, music, animation, VR/AR, gamified education, and more. Request your invitation here.

That night, plan to see a GEL Showcase match with UGA taking on Georgia Tech in Rocket League.

Watch the full episode for more Games Week Georgia details.

Watch for more updates here on Georgia Entertainment News and future episodes of the ‘State of Esports’ brought to you by Skillshot Media, Ghost Gaming and the Georgia Esports League.