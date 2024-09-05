The State of Esports in Georgia: Upcoming plan for Fall exhibitions, End Of Season Tournaments and an Industry Summit Preview

Games Week Georgia is back – the week of October first through the 6th will be host to competitions and events covering a wide spread of esports content. Including Oct 2nd’s Esports Summit held at Skillshot Atrium where you’ll find panels, workshops, speakers, leaders focused on gaming, esports, business, education, and how it all connects. – plus a rocket league show match between UGA and GaTech. Tickets to summit will get you into several other games week Georgia events including Dreamhack. There’s something everyday that week so check out the full schedule and get your tickets ASAP at gamesweekgeorgia.com

