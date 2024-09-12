The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead Welcomes New Culinary Leadership

The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead is delighted to announce the appointment of Chef Bermyson to Executive Chef, overseeing all aspects of the luxury property’s culinary offerings. Alongside Chef Bermyson’s arrival, the property has also welcomed Chef Keith Hyche, who will serve as Chef de Cuisine of the property’s signature brasserie-style restaurant, Brassica. Chef Bermyson will oversee all aspects of culinary operations as Chef Keith works in tandem to introduce the new chapter of culinary offerings at Brassica.

Chef Bermyson’s passion is deeply rooted in his upbringing and Caribbean heritage. Born and raised in the vibrant city of Cap-Haitian, Haiti, he draws inspiration from his family, particularly his uncle, whose kitchen was a haven of culinary knowledge and passed traditions during his formative years. Chef Bermyson brings extensive experience in luxury hospitality and fine dining, with his most recent role as Chef de Cuisine of The St. Regis Atlanta. Prior to his tenure at The St. Regis, he began his culinary journey at luxury resorts in South Florida, with roles at Trump National Doral and Conrad Miami. His fierce commitment to culinary excellence and innovation at a refined level is exemplified in the guest experience in addition to his ability to lead motivated and inspired culinary teams.

“As Executive Chef, my goal is to enhance the dining experience for every guest at The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead,” said Chef Bermyson. “By upholding the highest standards of luxury and collaborating closely with my team, I aim to bring new excitement to the hotel’s culinary journey by enhancing Brassica with a fresh perspective, expanded in-room dining offerings and our afternoon tea services.”

In the role of Chef de Cuisine, Chef Keith, former sous chef at Michelin-starred Atlanta restaurant Atlas, will shape Brassica’s menu where the colors, flavors and stories behind each dish allow servers and guests to establish a deeper connection to the cuisine during the dining experience. The Atlanta native will debut new specialty dishes including Smoked Lobster Cocktail with okra, green tomato and lemon glaze smoked tableside and a Seafood Tartare Duo featuring yellowfin tuna and Ora King salmon. New entrée selections will focus on individually plated experiences like Stuffed Truffle Chicken filled with a savory truffle filling accompanied by collard green croquettes, melding comfort and sophistication, and meat-centric specialties like a French Venison Rack, a dish showcasing the grandeur of game meat featuring heirloom carrots, potato pave, trumpet mushroom and bordelaise sauce. Chef Bermyson and Chef Keith aim to personalize each diner’s experience, emphasizing tableside affairs and refined French classics with a taste of Southern comfort. Brassica has partnered with local purveyors like Southern Belle Farm, Joyce Farms and Snake River Farms to offer guests the freshest, finest ingredients. The brasserie-style concept will debut new offerings beginning in early October.

Chef Bermyson will also contribute to the hotel’s afternoon tea services, crafting elevated menus and teatime pairings fit for the elegant occasion. Queen of Hearts High Tea, an Alice in Wonderland-themed service, debuted in mid-August and will continue through September. Stay tuned for details on holiday-inspired tea services later this year.

For more information and to make a reservation, please visit Brassica Atlanta. Reservations can also be made by calling (404) 995-7545. Be sure to follow along on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates.