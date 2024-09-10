TIFF Recap: Photos, Reels, and More from the 49th Annual Toronto International Film Festival

Georgia Entertainment made it’s first appearance at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival, one of the largest and most prestigious film festivals in the world. Spotlighting the cinematic achievements and industry infrastructure in the Peach State, Georgia remains on the mind of top international filmmakers.

See additional links below for further pictures and coverage.

Georgia Entertainment’s slate of multi-day programming kicked off with the ‘From Script to Screen’ Soirée hosted at the W Toronto – one of Toronto’s newest and most sought-after hotel destinations. Attendees from around the globe came together to celebrate Georgia’s cinematic achievements and strategize their next projects. For many, this was their first impression of Georgia’s thriving industry and Southern hospitality. The event facilitated meaningful connections and conversations, building excitement for the following day’s Georgia centric activations.

The following day began with an exclusive producers brunch at the St. Regis Toronto – redefining the standard for five star luxury in Downtown Toronto and TIFF. Our partners shared insight on their pivotal roles in Georgia’s production success.

LIVE from the St. Regis Toronto

“TIFF is the North American hub for buying and selling films, making it the perfect stage to showcase Georgia,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and Founder of Georgia Entertainment. “Georgia’s world class infrastructure and skilled workforce draped in southern hospitality is a message that uniquely resonates worldwide. Producers recognize and appreciate the stability of Georgia’s tax incentives that is crucial to the business of filmmaking.”

Photo credit: Rosa Waite