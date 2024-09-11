WATCH: Executive Director Julie Foster Straw Shares RE:Imagine ATL’s Community Impact

Julie holds a Master of Public Health (MPH) from Emory University and has a diverse background in program development, nonprofit management, and health education. Prior to joining RE:Imagine ATL, she held various leadership roles in public health and youth-focused organizations, where she developed a strong track record of community engagement and advocacy. Her ability to leverage her public health expertise with her passion for storytelling has allowed her to drive impactful programs that focus on both skill-building and personal growth for young people.

In her role at RE:Imagine ATL, Julie has been instrumental in expanding the organization’s outreach and influence, collaborating with major entertainment companies and educational institutions to create pathways for youth to explore careers in media. In a conversation with Georgia Entertainment President Jezlan Moyet, Straw details this work and the positive impact it’s had on the local community.