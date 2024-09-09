Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Shakes Senora To $110M Opening After $42M Saturday

It is a sunny day at the David Zaslav-led Warner Bros Discovery today, for after a downer summer with Furiosa, Horizon, et al, the Burbank, CA lot is rising like a phoenix as Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice grossed $42M on Saturday — essentially even with Friday/previews– for what’s shaping up to be a $110M+ opening if not more. In its opening weekend, as expected, the Michael Keaton-Winona Ryder-Catherine O’Hara sequel which has the further boost of Jenna Ortega’s marquee draw easily outgrossed the lifetime total (unadjusted for inflation) of the original 1988 movie which made $74.7M.

EntTelligence says that the sequel clocked 7.7M admissions with 73% of the weekend’s foot traffic devoted to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Months ago, in long-lede tracking Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was projected to do $100M, and Warner Bros. kept that momentum up with its promos, delivering the second-highest opening of September after It‘s $123.4M record start for the month back in 2017.

