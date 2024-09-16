Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Still The Ghost With The Most: Second Weekend At $51M+; ‘The Killer’s Game’ Gets Whacked

The second weekend of September for all movies came close to the $100M mark for the first time since pre-Covid 2019 thanks to Warner Bros’ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice rally at the box office, coming in at $51.6M weekend (-56%) after a second Friday of $14.4M and Saturday of $22.5M. The running stateside total is $188M with global at $264.3M.

Blumhouse/Universal’s Speak No Evil came in a little lower than what we were seeing yesterday with $11.5M to $12.3M, but above its $10M projection. This movie in its essence feels arthouse with its UK countryside setting and dialogue-driven quiet thriller narrative. For a movie like this, based on the 2022 Danish horror sensation Gæsterne, that’s pretty impressive. CinemaScore is a B+, which is very high for a genre movie. Mostly female here for the R-rated movie at 51%, and 38% of the audience over 35. Diversity demos are 37% Caucasian, a very solid 31% Latino and Hispanic, 16% Black and 10% Asian American. Best markets for the James McAvoy movie are South Central and West with the AMC Burbank the title’s top grossing venue at around $30K so far.

