Weekend Box Office Results: Weekend Box Office Upset! ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ At $26M Dispels ‘Transformers One’ From No. 1

In an upset nobody saw coming, the third weekend of Warner Bros’ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stole No. 1 away from Paramount and Hasbro Entertainment’s Transformers One, $26M to $25M.

On Friday and into Saturday AM, some saw a tight race between the Tim Burton-directed movie and the Josh Cooley-helmed animated pic, however, the notion was that matinees would work greatly in favor of the newer tentpole. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice had a great $11.8M Saturday to Transformers One‘s $9.1M.

