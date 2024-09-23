Creative Economy Journal: 200 Most Influential

Georgia Entertainment
Premier Partner
You are at:»»Weekend Box Office Results: Weekend Box Office Upset! ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ At $26M Dispels ‘Transformers One’ From No. 1

Weekend Box Office Results: Weekend Box Office Upset! ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ At $26M Dispels ‘Transformers One’ From No. 1

0
By on Culture/Arts, Engage, Film & TV, News

In an upset nobody saw coming, the third weekend of Warner Bros’ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stole No. 1 away from Paramount and Hasbro Entertainment’s Transformers One$26M to $25M.

On Friday and into Saturday AM, some saw a tight race between the Tim Burton-directed movie and the Josh Cooley-helmed animated pic, however, the notion was that matinees would work greatly in favor of the newer tentpole. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice had a great $11.8M Saturday to Transformers One‘s $9.1M.

Read more at Deadline.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.