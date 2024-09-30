Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Wild Robot’ Powers To Third Best September Animated Debut With $35M; ‘Megalopolis’ Collapses With $4M & D+ CinemaScore

Families continued to flock to theaters this fall: Not only did Wild Robot post the third best opening for an animated movie in September with $35M after an $11.3M Friday (including near $2M previews) and $14.2M on Saturday, but Warner Bros’ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice refused to die with a -38% fourth weekend estimated hold, $16M take and a running total of $250.1M by EOD. The sequel is on the edge of becoming Tim Burton’s second highest grossing movie at the domestic box office, overtaking 1989’s Batman ($251.4M), and filing behind Alice in Wonderland ($334.1M).

Forecasts for Wild Robot remained steady throughout the weekend. EntTelligence counted 2.7M admission for the movie, repping 39% of the weekend’s foot traffic. A majority of the movie’s attendees came to showtimes that began before 5PM or 62%. Thirty-three percent of Wild Robot‘s audience per EntTelligence was under 13.

