Why he’s leaving this job bringing millions of visitors, billions of dollars to Columbus

Whether it was the millions of visitors or the billions of dollars they spent in the Columbus area during the past three decades, Peter Bowden probably had something to do with it.

Bowden plans to retire Dec. 31 after 29 years working for the city’s convention and visitors bureau, VisitColumbusGA, including the past 21 years as president and CEO.

After rebuilding the organization following the COVID-19 pandemic, Bowden figures the timing is right for a leadership transition because his team is back on a successful track.

