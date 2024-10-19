2024-25 Board of Directors Announced, Includes Georgia’s Autumn Bailey-Ford

Ballots for the 2024 PGA elections closed yesterday. Among those elected is Georgia’s Autumn Bailey-Ford. “I am honored to announce that, after serving as Co-Chair of the Atlanta Producers Guild since last August, I have now accepted an invitation to join the National Board of Directors of the Producers Guild of America. Having been a member of the PGA for the past eight years and working in the industry for over 20, this opportunity is incredibly meaningful and humbling to me. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of this amazing organization.”
Below please find the 2024-25 Board of Directors:
Presidents
Stephanie Allain*
Donald De Line*
Vice President, Producing
Charles Roven*
Vice President, Producing Team
Steve Cainas
Vice President, Eastern Region
Tonya Lewis Lee*
Treasurer
Yolanda T. Cochran*
Secretaries
Mike Jackson*
Kristie Macosko Krieger*
Generally Elected Directors
Bianca Ahmadi*
Fred Berger
Melanie Cunningham
Linda Evans*
Mike Farah*
Jennifer Fox
Beth Fraikorn
DeVon Franklin*
Donna Gigliotti*
Jinko Gotoh*
Bob Greenblatt*
Lynn Kestin Sessler
Samie Kim Falvey
Rachel Klein*
Lori McCreary
Angela Victor
Director, Geographic Member Committee
Autumn Bailey-Ford**
Directors, Member Committees
Jean Lane**
Tommy Oliver**
Directors, Task Forces
Joanna Popper**
Harvey Wilson**
*Newly Elected or Re-Elected
**Committee and Task Force Chairs who have been designated to serve on the Board of Directors for the 2024-25 term
Below please find the 2024-25 Eastern Region Steering Group:
Chair
Tonya Lewis Lee*
Vice Chair
Candi Carter*
Members at Large
Tyson Bidner*
Sam Bisbee*
Celia Costas*
Jennifer Flanz*
Amy Herman*
Shrihari Sathe
Mary Jane Skalski*
Chair Emeritus
Donna Gigliotti
*Newly Elected or Re-Elected