2024-25 Board of Directors Announced, Includes Georgia’s Autumn Bailey-Ford

Ballots for the 2024 PGA elections closed yesterday. Among those elected is Georgia’s Autumn Bailey-Ford. “I am honored to announce that, after serving as Co-Chair of the Atlanta Producers Guild since last August, I have now accepted an invitation to join the National Board of Directors of the Producers Guild of America. Having been a member of the PGA for the past eight years and working in the industry for over 20, this opportunity is incredibly meaningful and humbling to me. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of this amazing organization.”

Below please find the 2024-25 Board of Directors:

Presidents

Stephanie Allain*

Donald De Line*

Vice President, Producing

Charles Roven*

Vice President, Producing Team

Steve Cainas

Vice President, Eastern Region

Tonya Lewis Lee*

Treasurer

Yolanda T. Cochran*

Secretaries

Mike Jackson*

Kristie Macosko Krieger*

Generally Elected Directors

Bianca Ahmadi*

Fred Berger

Melanie Cunningham

Linda Evans*

Mike Farah*

Jennifer Fox

Beth Fraikorn

DeVon Franklin*

Donna Gigliotti*

Jinko Gotoh*

Bob Greenblatt*

Lynn Kestin Sessler

Samie Kim Falvey

Rachel Klein*

Lori McCreary

Angela Victor

Director, Geographic Member Committee

Autumn Bailey-Ford**

Directors, Member Committees

Jean Lane**

Tommy Oliver**

Directors, Task Forces

Joanna Popper**

Harvey Wilson**

*Newly Elected or Re-Elected

**Committee and Task Force Chairs who have been designated to serve on the Board of Directors for the 2024-25 term

Below please find the 2024-25 Eastern Region Steering Group:

Chair

Tonya Lewis Lee*

Vice Chair

Candi Carter*

Members at Large

Tyson Bidner*

Sam Bisbee*

Celia Costas*

Jennifer Flanz*

Amy Herman*

Shrihari Sathe

Mary Jane Skalski*

Chair Emeritus

Donna Gigliotti

*Newly Elected or Re-Elected