Apple TV+ is launching on Prime Video in the US

Prime Video customers in the U.S. will soon be able to subscribe to Apple TV+ to enjoy award-winning and hit Apple Originals like The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Presumed Innocent, Severance, Silo, Hijack, and more directly via Prime Video. Additional territories to follow.
Later this month, Apple TV+ will be available via Prime Video in the U.S. as an add-on subscription for $9.99 per month. Prime members who subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video will have access to premium entertainment including Severance, Slow Horses,The Morning Show, Presumed Innocent, Shrinking, Hijack, Loot, Palm Royale, as well as global hit films such as Wolfs, The Instigators and more, plus Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball sporting events.
“Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming including Amazon MGM Studios Originals, live sports, licensed movies and series, the industry’s largest catalog of titles to rent or buy, and over 100 additional streaming subscriptions,” said Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President and Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, “As we continue to expand our offering and make it easy for customers to personalize their streaming experience directly in one app, we are proud to welcome Apple TV+ and its popular and critically-acclaimed shows, films and events to Prime Video.”
“We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services. “We’re thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options.”
Apple TV+ joins Prime Video’s extensive collection of more than 100 add-on subscription options in the U.S., which are available for customers alongside Amazon MGM Originals, movies and series to buy or rent, live sports, and free ad-supported content. Customers can seamlessly customize their own streaming experience, all directly on Prime Video, with one billing relationship, in one convenient app, available across thousands of devices.
To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 516 wins and 2,308 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso and historic Oscar Best Picture winner CODA.
Apple TV+ also features select Major League Soccer matches from MLS Season Pass and is the home of “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly Major League Baseball double-header available for subscribers on Fridays with no local broadcast restrictions. “Friday Night Baseball” is produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple’s live sports production team, bringing viewers an unparalleled viewing experience.