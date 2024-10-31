Atlanta Comedy Film Festival Returns on November 10th

The Atlanta Comedy Film Festival is back for 2024, bringing together comedy filmmakers and producers from around the globe for an all-day celebration of humor in film. This year’s event will take place on Sunday, November 10th at Limelight Theater, 349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312. Doors open at 9:45 AM.

The Atlanta Comedy Film Festival is known for highlighting an exciting range of comedic content, from short films and web series to TV episodes, and music videos. Audiences can expect a fast-paced, back-to-back screening format, delivering an energizing lineup of international laughs.

Selected films will be showcased in live screening blocks, featuring Q&As with filmmakers that dive into the craft of comedy and the stories behind each film. In addition to screenings, attendees can also look forward to table reads of screenplays from our competition, offering a unique glimpse into the script development process. The festival culminates with an awards ceremony, honoring exceptional contributions to the comedy genre, and wraps up with a networking session where attendees can connect with fellow filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals.

Highlights of the day include:



Screening Blocks of comedic films and series, with live Q&As from the filmmakers

Live Table Reads for screenplay finalists, letting audiences experience top-notch comedic writing brought to life

Awards Ceremony to honor the outstanding contributions of these comedic voices to the genre

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Venue: Limelight Theater, 349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Doors Open: 9:45 AM

Tickets are available now. For more details on ticketing, event schedule, and our full lineup, please visit the following link.