B.I.G. Entertainment Network: Unveiling a Bold New Look for Georgia’s Creative Economy

This week marks the launch of the B.I.G. Entertainment Network, Georgia’s premier organization exclusively dedicated to advocating for local investment in the state’s thriving creative economy. Established in 2014 and formerly known as the Georgia Studio & Infrastructure Alliance, B.I.G. has been at the forefront advocating for sound economic policy, promoting job creation, and supporting local brick-and-mortar businesses that support Georgia’s creative economy.

This rebrand allows the B.I.G. Entertainment Network to embrace a new, dynamic identity that reflects its unwavering commitment to serving the many businesses contributing to Georgia’s entertainment industry. From stages to post-production companies and film-friendly vendors, B.I.G. supports the diverse range of services that keep Georgia’s entertainment sector moving forward.

“As Georgia’s entertainment economy continues to evolve, so do we,” said Misty Holcomb, Founder & Vice President, Government Relations. “This rebranding marks an exciting new chapter for us, as we expand our reach across the state and deepen our partnerships with local businesses and communities. We have also grown our team, bringing in Matt Campbell and Tucker Green, two influential executives who share the same passion for the future of our state. By combining with the Coastal Entertainment Alliance and other groups from across the state, B.I.G. is positioned to help facilitate the anticipated growth of Georgia’s entertainment sector. Our goal is to foster sustainable growth, create more jobs, and ensure Georgia remains a top destination for creative industries.”

You can explore their brand-new website, www.BigEntertainmentNetwork.org, designed by Story_Oak Media, for an in-depth look at the make-up and mission of the B.I.G. Entertainment Network.

