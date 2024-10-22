Creative Economy Journal Winter/Spring Edition to Focus on Education and Workforce Development

Georgia Entertainment, the leading source of news and information for the film & tv, music, esports, arts, gaming and other areas of digital entertainment, has announced the third edition of their bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. The theme of this issue is education and workforce development and will be distributed in December.

“The Journal has become a calling card for Georgia’s creative industries in the state and around the world,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment and Co-Publisher. “Beyond the carefully curated distribution, we share bonus copies at Sundance, Cannes, TIFF and other major industry events.”

This edition of The Creative Economy Journal will focus on secondary, higher and technical education programs that are driving the state’s skilled workforce in the film and entertainment industry. Features will also highlight workforce development programs offered by the state, nonprofits and others that compliment and support job opportunities in Georgia’s growing creative economy.

For this issue, SCADpro and Georgia Entertainment have partnered to redesign the bi-annual printed publication. The SCADprom team is composed of current students and alumni focused on graphic design, illustration, writing, Motion Media and photography and began the project with the start of the fall quarter. SCADpro is the university’s collaborative design studio that connects current and future art and design professionals with business leaders to find creative and inventive solutions to real-world challenges.

The 100+ page publication is targeted to a specified audience including filmmakers, producers, directors, local government officials, elected legislators and others influencing economic activity in Georgia.

“Georgia’s educational institutions and workforce development programs rank among the best in the world,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment and Co-Publisher. “Thanks to the vision of current and past leaders, Georgia is entertainment ready with qualified creative crews and programs ready to service companies looking to expand in the Peach state.”

*The publication contains 70% content and 30% full displays from partners. Only full page displays are included. Additional distribution will be provided at Georgia Entertainment’s signature events throughout the rest of 2025.