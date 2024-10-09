Discover Dunwoody highlights Mela Rayne-Fernandez

Discover Dunwoody proudly announces Mela Rayne-Fernandez as the October 2024 recipient of the Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program. This initiative highlights the contributions of behind-the-scenes professionals in the film and entertainment industry who don’t always receive the recognition they deserve. Mela’s story, passion, and achievements make her an ideal recipient of this award.

Mela Rayne-Fernandez’s journey into the film industry began with a decision to pursue her passion for storytelling. After a successful start in the corporate world, she found herself at a crossroads during the 2008 housing market crash. Rather than seeing these challenges as setbacks, Mela saw them as an opportunity to pursue her passion. She began bartending and waiting tables, which allowed her to use her spare time to get involved in the independent film world. While volunteering at film festivals, Mela caught the attention of local producers who invited her to collaborate on various projects. This led her to spend the next three years producing commercials and music videos. Her dedication paid off as she partnered with local filmmakers to write, and executive produce several award-winning short films. Her first feature film, “Tiger Lily,” donated all proceeds to a national cancer foundation, reflecting Mela’s commitment to making a meaningful impact through her work.

In 2012, Mela’s career reached new heights when she landed a role in the location department for the TV series “Devious Maids.” This opportunity introduced her to the film and television industry, where she has built a 16-year career with over 47 credits to her name. Mela has progressed to the role of Location Manager, coordinating locations for several notable productions across the country.

In the past three years, Mela has made significant strides in the industry. She has worked on major projects such as the Netflix series “A Man in Full” and ABC’s “Will Trent.” She has also contributed to feature films, including “Landscape with Invisible Hand” starring Tiffany Haddish, and “They Cloned Tyrone” starring Jamie Foxx. She recently completed work on “Flowervale Street” starring Anne Hathaway and Marvel’s “Thunderbolts,” both set to release in 2025. In 2022, her work earned her a nomination for the LMGI Award for Outstanding Locations in a Television Series for her role in “The First Lady.”

Mela’s contributions go beyond her expertise in location management. She is also a screenwriter and producer, taking on various roles within the film industry. She collaborates with local communities, neighborhoods, and government officials to ensure that filming runs smoothly for production teams while also supporting residents and businesses in the area. Her attention to detail and commitment to fostering positive experiences for everyone involved make her a valuable asset to any production team.

Looking ahead, Mela intends to continue her work in location management while enjoying the journey of raising her young children. Her career reflects her dedication, creativity, and passion for pursuing her dreams.

Mela Rayne-Fernandez reflects the mission of Discover Dunwoody’s Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program. Her contributions to film and television have positively impacted both the projects she has worked on, and the communities involved. This recognition highlights her dedication and efforts behind the scenes, showcasing her as a valuable member of the industry.

