East Point Peachtree International Film Festival to be held in November

Get ready for the cinematic event of the year! The Peachtree Village International Film Festival (PVIFF), a beloved cultural institution for 19 years, is embarking on an exhilarating new journey as it partners with the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau (EPCVB) to unveil the East Point Peachtree International Film Festival (EPIFF)! This vibrant festival will take place from November 7-10, 2024, across the dynamic city of East Point, Georgia, and will be officially hosted by 2 of East Point’s 20 branded hotels; Four Points by Sheraton Atlanta Airport West and Sonesta Atlanta Airport North, setting the stage for innovation, creativity, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

A Legacy of Excellence, Now Reimagined

EPIFF will honor the incredible legacy of PVIFF while introducing fresh elements that elevate the festival experience. Chantel Ross Francois, President of the East Point CVB, and brainchild of this collaboration shares her vision: “I’ve always imagined an international film festival that bridges the worlds of cinematic legacy and technology at the intersection of tourism. After many years in the tourism business, it felt like the perfect time to bring this vision to life when I became President of the EPCVB. Recognizing PVIFF’s tremendous growth over the last 19 years, I knew that aligning our plans for East Point’s Camera-Ready designation with the festival’s vision would be a groundbreaking moment for both entities.”

“The Pitch Tent”: A Filmmaker’s Paradise

Returning for its ninth year, The Pitch Tent is the heartbeat of EPIFF.

This highly anticipated event will bring together filmmakers, financiers, producers, and distributors, creating a powerhouse of opportunity.

Festival Highlights You Can’t Miss!

Stellar Film Screenings: Experience a diverse lineup featuring over 60 films , including shorts, features, documentaries, web series, and music videos. Standout premieres include The Car Lot , starring Shaquille O’Neal and DC Young Fly, making its debut on Saturday, November 9th , followed by an exclusive Q&A session at the Sonesta Atlanta Airport North Hotel.

Mark Harris Premieres: Renowned director Mark Harris will present two highly anticipated films— Black Cats on Friday, November 8th , and South Haven on Saturday, November 9th —both featuring engaging discussions with the cast and crew.

Must-See Films: Don’t miss The Therapist starring Vanessa Simmons, As Easy as Closing Your Eyes featuring Academy Award nominee Abigail Breslin, and Love After the Holidays starring Malik Yoba.

Exclusive Panels: Engage with industry leaders at the new panel How to Do Film Business in East Point , featuring Nigerian business mogul Colette Otusheso, CEO of Accelerate TV, on Saturday, November 9th .

Actor’s Showcase & Networking: Join the Cast Me If You Can panel with stars like Carl Gilliard and Sean Baker, providing aspiring actors with invaluable connections on Saturday, November 9th .

Kickoff Events: The festival will officially launch on Thursday, November 7th , with a press conference at East Point City Hall, followed by a delightful Kickoff Breakfast at the popular Eat My Biscuits restaurant.

Awards Celebration: Join us for the Sunrise Silver Screen Soiree on Saturday, November 9th , honoring top talents like Jacob Latimore and Drew Sidora. • Grand Finale: The festival will close with a vibrant VIP cocktail mixer and double film screening at the Black Art in America Gallery on Sunday, November 10th .

A Game-Changing Collaboration

Len Gibson, PVIFF Founder & CEO, emphasizes the significance of this partnership: “This collaboration marks the dawn of a new era for the festival, bringing international exposure and attracting a diverse audience of film and art enthusiasts to East Point.”

EPIFF proudly acknowledges its sponsors, including East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, Fulton Films, 712 Vodka, Mayvenn, JARO Media, Georgia Film Commission, Upscale Magazine, Fanbase, Chef Kei, Black Girls Film Camp, Southern Barter Club,

Thrivent, Omni Coffee & Eggs, GO Media Productions, YLC Candles, Equifax, Kredit Koncepts, Arrington & Phillips, L.L.P., and many more.

EPIFF is thrilled to welcome new managing partners and board members, including award winning executive producer & filmmaker Michael Djaba, agency executive Dora Din Whittley and producer Clarissa Robinson, as well as our incredible sponsors, including the East Point CVB, Fulton Films, and Georgia Film Commission.