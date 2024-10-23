Executive Director of the Rome International Film Festival Shares Its Impact

Seth Ingram is the Executive Director of the Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) and Division Chair of Humanities in Film Production at Georgia Highlands College. His work in the entertainment and education sectors have played an important role in expanding Georgia’s industry.

RIFF is a film festival created “by, and for, filmmakers.” With a spotlight on innovation and creativity, it sources submissions from around the world. The festival is well-known for showcasing breakthrough artists – from local Georgians to international filmmakers. In previous years, it has attracted A-listers like Ethan Hawke and Francis Ford Coppola to screen their films and stay for workshops. This years festival will kick off on October 31st and run through November 3rd at iconic Rome venues, including The Historic DeSoto Theatre, Rome City Auditorium, PAM Studios, and Screen 417.

The Festival has partnered with Georgia Highlands College to provide the RIFF Student Film Academy to local up and comers. For more information, visit here and follow this link to buy passes to this year’s RIFF.

Ingram is also executive producer of Georgia-lensed 'Signing Day.'

