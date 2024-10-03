Experience the Magic of Cinema: The Rome International Film Festival Returns Oct. 31 – Nov. 3, Featuring 80+ Films, Live Music Events, and Engaging Panels

The red carpets are ready as the curtain rises on the highly anticipated 21st Rome International Film Festival (RIFF), running Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2024. Nestled in the heart of historic Rome, Ga., this year’s festival is a must-attend event, with a curated lineup of film premieres, celebrity appearances, and thought-provoking discussions. RIFF is a celebration of cinema, culture, and storytelling.

“This year’s Rome International Film Festival lineup is more dynamic than ever, with films, music performances, and educational panels that foster a deeper appreciation for the art of filmmaking,” said RIFF Creative Director Seth Ingram. “And, of course, we are excited to recognize award-winning actor Tim Blake Nelson with the Flannery O’Connor Award.”

RIFF is well-known for showcasing breakthrough artists, from local Georgians to international filmmakers, including Burt Reynolds, Ethan Hawke, Danielle Deadwyler, and Billy Bob Thorton. The 2024 festival has a full schedule of events, hosted by multiple venues in downtown Rome.

Key Highlights of RIFF 2024 Include:

Flannery O’Connor Award Presentation

Acclaimed actor and filmmaker Tim Blake Nelson will be honored with the Flannery O’Connor Award for Storytelling, recognized for his standout roles in “Old Henry,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” Heartwarming Georgia Film Premieres “Bob Trevino Likes It,” directed by Tracie Laymon and starring John Leguizamo, Barbie Ferreira, and French Stewart, will screen on Nov. 1. The Georgia premiere of Tim Blake Nelson’s “Bang Bang” will take place on Nov. 2 at the historic DeSoto Theatre, with Tim Blake Nelson and Director Vincent Grashaw in attendance. “Breakup Season,” featuring Chandler Riggs (“The Walking Dead”), will be a Georgia-made highlight of the festival on Nov. 3. Legacy Screenings The 40th-anniversary screening of the ’80s classic film “Gremlins” on Halloween, with special guest Zach Galligan, who portrayed Billy in the movie. Galligan will also premiere his film “Honk,” directed by Charles de Lauzirika, later that evening. Tyler Mane, who portrayed Michael Myers in Rob Zombie’s “Halloween,” will also be in attendance. A legacy screening of “Leaves of Grass,” written and directed by Tim Blake Nelson, as well as the aforementioned “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” Engaging Panels and Discussions The Latin Filmmakers Panel, a collaboration with PAM Studios, will spotlight the creativity of Latin filmmakers. A presentation by the Proof podcast team, dedicated to overturning wrongful convictions through storytelling and investigative research. Panels with renowned actors and industry figures, including Brad Carter, Sunny Mabrey, Tom Brady, and Ethan Embry.



Exciting Music and Entertainment Lineup

Live music performances and exclusive after-parties will add cultural flair to the weekend, blending film with music and social events. This includes a performance of the “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack by the Rome Music Collective on Sunday, Nov. 3. The Rome International Film Festival now offers an exclusive pass for the Rome Film and Entertainment Society, granting members access to year-round screenings and opportunities to meet and talk with celebrity filmmakers.



A Memorable Cinematic Celebration

“This festival … in this town … amazing. The people in Rome, Georgia, are why we make films,” remarked Ethan Hawke while participating in the Rome International Film Festival last year.

Passes are now available at RIFFGA.com, offering different ticket options to suit every film lover’s festival experience. Stay up-to-date with the latest announcements and event details, and join us in celebrating the magic of storytelling at the 21st Rome International Film Festival.