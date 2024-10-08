Feature: A Hub for Film and Innovation, Northwest Georgia’s Creative Economy

By Seth Ingram, Executive Director of the Rome International Film Festival and Humanities Division Chair of Film Studies at Georgia Highlands College.

A quick drive north of Atlanta on I-75 will take you to two prominent locations in Georgia’s vibrant creative scene—the cities of Rome and Cartersville. From its picturesque landscapes and classic architecture to its burgeoning film industry, the Northwest Georgia region offers a unique blend of natural beauty and cultural richness that attracts tourists, investors, filmmakers and creatives alike.

Over the years, Northwest Georgia has served as the backdrop for numerous film productions, drawing on its diverse settings and hospitable communities. Rome has hosted such notable productions such “The Mosquito Coast,” “Remember the Titans,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” and more recently, “Black Widow.” Productions like “Spirit Halloween,” “You’re Killing Me,” and “Stranger Things” have utilized the stunning landscapes and historic landmarks of the region to bring their stories to life on screen.

Moreover, the annual Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) has played a pivotal role in showcasing the talent and potential of Northwest Georgia’s film industry. For over two decades, this influential festival with a small-town sense of hospitality has welcomed esteemed guests like Burt Reynolds, Ethan Hawke, Danielle Deadwyler, Judge Reinhold, Tim Blake Nelson, and Marion Van Peebles, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for filmmakers and cinephiles. “There is no festival experience better than what they do in Rome,” says Chris Escobar of the Atlanta Film Society.

The RIFF’s influence extends beyond the screen, as it actively fosters partnerships with other countries like Israel, Italy, and the Bahamas, promoting cultural exchange and collaboration on a global scale. This international outreach not only enriches the local community but also positions Northwest Georgia as a hub for creativity and innovation.

As the Creative Director of the festival, I was honored to help form and collaborate with other community leaders to announce the formation of the Rome Film and Entertainment Alliance. This strategic alliance aims to incentivize local development and cultivate a skilled workforce within the region, ensuring sustainable growth for the creative industries in Northwest Georgia.

The Alliance’s commitment to nurturing independent productions and empowering local talent and investors is our primary goal. Outside the region, we aim to show entertainment executives and filmmakers that Northwest Georgia is film and entertainment ready. We know that by investing in infrastructure and workforce development, Northwest Georgia will continue as a thriving ecosystem for entrepreneurship in the Creative Economy.

Educational partners are central figures in the region’s growth. Georgia Highlands College, part of the University System of Georgia, offers hands-on, career-driven programs in film and digital entertainment. By collaborating with the Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Highlands is educating the next generation of entertainment professionals and fueling the region’s ready workforce.

Rome is the also home to Berry College, a private, liberal arts college that offers beautiful rolling hills and buildings reminiscent of Hogwarts. Berry has become a showcase location, with many productions filming on their property.

Of note, Drew Sawyer, founder and award-winning post producer of Moonshine Post-Productions, claims Rome as his hometown and speaks proudly of his connections to the area. PAM Studios, owned by Maria Guerra-Stoll, is a media company with Latin American Heritage providing opportunities for females and other minority groups to succeed in the film and television industry. Another award-winning studio, Brand Red Studios, further reinforces Northwest Georgia’s status as a dynamic filmmaking destination.

Our ability to network in a collaborative environment with local business leaders, educators, and government has been essential to the progress of these communities. Collaboratively, we work with productions of any size to secure resources and solve problems quickly because we know everyone in town. Being a producer, I understand the value of knowing the region and making connections that can benefit production schedules.

Beyond film, Northwest Georgia boasts a vibrant cultural scene. Cartersville is known as “Museum City,” with attractions like the Savoy Automobile Museum, the Booth Western Art Museum, and the Tellus Science Museum. Coupled with its thriving walkable downtowns, rivers, green spaces, and proximity to major metropolitan areas, the region offers an ideal environment for creative professionals to thrive and succeed.

As Northwest Georgia continues to chart its course in the Creative Economy, the future looks promising. With a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community engagement, the region is poised to become a beacon of creativity and cultural enrichment for years to come.

To read more features from the Creative Economy Journal, visit here.