Feature: The Fayette Film Story

By Niki Vanderslice, President & CEO of the Fayette County Development Authority (FCDA)



In recent years, Fayette County, Georgia, has emerged as a thriving hub for the film and TV industry. A study conducted earlier this year highlights the county’s strengths and the Georgia Film Tax Credit’s pivotal role in bringing about the growth.



The Fayette County Development Authority enlisted Boyette Strategic Advisors to conduct a thorough evaluation to gauge the film industry’s impact on the county. The impact analysis, which spans 2018 to 2022, underscores the film industry’s immense contribution to the state of Georgia and Fayette County. With a total economic impact exceeding $1.9 billion in the state and $1.4 billion locally, the sector has propelled economic growth, capital investment and employment opportunities.



Stakeholder interviews and group discussions conducted as part of the study shed light on the substantial economic benefits generated by the film sector. A key finding from the study was stakeholders’ attitudes toward the Georgia Film Tax Credit.



They unanimously acknowledged the credit’s pivotal role in fueling industry growth, citing it as a catalyst for unprecedented opportunities and investment. Quotes included in the study call the tax credit, “Best one ever in the history of the world, full stop,” and “[A] crucial part of Fayette County’s film story.”



Trilith Studios has been a predominant driving force behind the success of film and television within the county. It is the largest purpose-built studio in North America and is part of a meticulously planned 935-acre master development tailored to accommodate film and other creative industries.



It serves as a hub for Marvel Studios and Disney, and was the filming location of the second highest-grossing film of all time, “Avengers: Endgame.” Shot at the studios in 2019, the film is edged out only by “Avatar.”



Currently, it boasts 32 sound stages and 1 million square feet of production facilities, including a 400-acre backlot. A planned expansion will include eight sound stages, an additional 4.7 million square feet of production space, two live audience stages, a luxury movie theater, warehouses, offices and retail space.



The land’s annual tax revenue prior to the development of Trilith (formerly Pinewood Studios) was $10,000. Findings from the impact study estimate that the yearly tax revenue post-expansion will be $4 million annually, demonstrating the significant impact Trilith has and will have on the state and county.



While Trilith is the most noteworthy studio, it is not the only one within Fayette County. There are four additional spaces, two within the town of Tyrone: Magnolia, a boutique production company, and Level Up Studios Tyrone, a full-service production studio where such hits as “Atlanta, Queen of the South” and “Cocaine Bear” were filmed.



Monolith Studios is a full-service virtual production company specializing in LED volume architecture and content-to-display systems. It recently partnered with Cinema South which boasts that it is the first major production studio owned by a Black woman in Georgia—offering a small hint at the diversity that Georgia production companies bring.



The robust film production activity in Georgia has provided Fayette County with a wealth of talent and infrastructure, nurturing the growth of the local film sector. This growth is buoyed by local organizations designed to help meet the industry’s needs.

Film Fayette, through the Fayette County Development Authority, provides scouting assistance; and The Georgia Film Academy partners with statewide institutions such as the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia, and independent institutions to offer courses that help train the workforce to meet industry needs.



Efforts are underway to attract complementary industries such as special effects, computer animation and digital services, which would bolster the county’s position as a formidable player in the entertainment landscape.



The burgeoning film industry has not only bolstered economic indicators but also elevated Fayette County’s profile as a premier entertainment destination. Trilith Studios’ association with high-profile productions like the Marvel franchise has attracted widespread attention, drawing tourists eager to experience the magic of filmmaking firsthand.



The Trilith Experience takes guests on an hour-long trolley tour of Trilith Studios and the Town at Trilith, including the primary filming locations of major films such as “Spider Man: No Way Home” and “Avengers: Endgame.”



Philanthropic initiatives linked to the film industry have contributed significantly to the community, exemplifying a symbiotic relationship between economic prosperity and social responsibility. From educational endeavors like the Georgia Film Academy to charitable events like the “Reel People Care’s Gala,” the industry’s footprint extends far beyond economic metrics, enriching the fabric of Fayette County.



Trilith’s significant investment has also been a catalyst for attracting world-class entities including QTS Data Centers and the new Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center.



As stakeholders navigate the evolving landscape, preserving the incentives and infrastructure crucial to sustained growth remains paramount, ensuring Fayette County’s continued prominence on the cinematic stage.



The film industry’s impact in Fayette County transcends monetary gains. It shapes the county’s identity, fosters a vibrant ecosystem of creativity and innovation, and stands as a testament to Georgia’s collective efforts. It is a source of great excitement for the future.

