Film industry in Columbus requires infrastructure, local workforce. Why it slowed down

Editor’s note: This is part three of a three-part series on the film industry in Columbus. Read part one and part two on ledger-enquirer.com.

Making Columbus the third leg of Georgia’s film industry became a goal in 2019, but the pandemic — followed by strikes — made building a local workforce and bringing in productions difficult.

The goal was for Columbus to utilize a $5 million film fund, a studio, an annual film festival and workforce development to lure more productions to Muscogee County and develop a sustainable industry, Peter Bowden, president and CEO of VisitColumbusGA, said in a 2019 statement.

Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.