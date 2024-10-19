Filmmaker Glen Owen Shares His Journey As A Homegrown Talent

Glen Owen, the owner of State Line Films, exemplifies Georgia’s creative talent. A University of Georgia graduate, Owen has spent his career working for major media companies such as Turner Broadcasting, and producing branded content for iconic Georgia-based brands like Coca-Cola, Mercedes-Benz, and Delta Airlines.

Owen is also the writer and director of Signing Day, a Georgia-filmed comedy featuring Mira Sorvino, Charles Esten, and Marshawn Lynch. The film, which was fully funded in the state, follows “a young college football coach is sent to rural Alabama to try and sign the nation’s top high school defensive end and soon finds himself trying to outflank rival recruiters and win over the player’s wildly dysfunctional family.”

