Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey Talks Opportunities in the State

Champ Bailey is a house-hold name for many Georgians. After growing up in Folkston, he played football at the University of Georgia and made his mark as one of their all-time best athletes. Bailey was drafted to the NFL in 1999’s first round. He went on to play for the Washington Redskins, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints. In 2019, he was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, cementing his place as a legend in the sport.

Bailey has also recently branched out into the world of media. He is an Executive Producer of Signing Day, a Georgia-filmed comedy featuring Mira Sorvino, Charles Esten, and Marshawn Lynch. The film, which was fully funded in the state, follows “a young college football coach is sent to rural Alabama to try and sign the nation’s top high school defensive end and soon finds himself trying to outflank rival recruiters and win over the player’s wildly dysfunctional family.”

He joined Georgia Entertainment at the Macon Unscripted Roadshow to unveil the world premiere of the 'Signing Day' preview.

