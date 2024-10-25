Four documentary short films focusing on life after October 7th to be screened

The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF), in partnership with Sapir Academic College in Southern Israel and the Cinema South Festival, is proud to announce a special film screening event titled “An Evening of Unity, Solidarity, and Film in Commemoration of One Year Since October 7th”.

The event will take place on October 30th from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the DeSoto Theatre in Rome, Georgia.

Four documentary short films focusing on life after October 7th will be screened. All were created by first-year film students at Sapir.

Student filmmaker and IDF reservist Matan Yalgin, along with Professor Ronen Machlis Balzam from Sapir College will be in attendance for a discussion after the screenings. Professor Balzam is also the executive producer for the Cinema South Festival.

The event is a continuation of the first ever partnership between an Israeli and American film festival which started in 2022 between RIFF and Sapir which operates Cinema South, the flagship film festival for southern Israel. The two festivals are committed to shared programming, exchanges and creative collaborations.

Sapir College, which operates the flagship film festival for southern Israel “Cinema South” is located at the entrance to Israel’s Negev and is home to a vibrant film school with approximately 400 students. Ten members of the Sapir academic community were murdered on October 7, including filmmaker Yahav Winner who was scheduled to be part of the Sapir College delegation to RIFF last year.

Registration is required for this event.

To find more information and to register, please visit: bit.ly/SapirFilms