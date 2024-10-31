Fulton Films shines spotlight on economic impact of film industry in Fulton County

This month, Fulton Films (GA) rolled out the red carpet to celebrate its successes in film, honoring the partnerships and community support that have elevated the film industry’s profile in Fulton County. The Fulton Films Red Carpet Series highlighted the significant impact of film on the county’s economy, showcasing how industry growth is creating new opportunities for local businesses, attracting global talent, and cementing Fulton County’s reputation as a premier destination for film production.

Film production in Fulton County has generated significant economic benefits, creating local jobs, supporting small businesses, and driving tourism. Fulton Films’ strategic programs aim to expand this growth while continuing to build connections between film production companies and the resources needed for high-quality developments.

The Fulton Films Red Carpet Series is an annual initiative that emphasizes the county’s core mission of permits, programs and partnerships. Through business exchanges, workshops, masterclasses and panel discussions, this series provides film production companies, filmmakers and industry professionals with insights into resources available in Fulton County. The series concluded with special proclamations celebrating Fulton County’s role in shaping Georgia’s entertainment landscape.