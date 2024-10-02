Genre-Bending Hitmaker Shaboozey To Kick Off Call of Duty®: Mobile World Championship Finals For Georgia’s Games Week

Get ready for an epic weekend of Call of Duty®: Mobile beginning October 4th with a live performance from singer-songwriter, filmmaker, and record producer, Shaboozey kickstarting the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2024 by Snapdragon Pro Series festivities online, in-game and in-person at DreamHack Atlanta.

After months of heated play in qualifiers, competitive Call of Duty: Mobile esports culminates in the World Championship Finals with 16 teams from around the world battling it out for their share of an up to USD $1 million dollar prize pool and what better way to get things started than a bone-rattling performance from one of the hottest acts in music right now, Shaboozey.

Currently at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a staggering eleventh week in a row with his hit track “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” on a sold-out tour with his “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” album, plus his featured guest appearance on Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” record, Shaboozey is having a blockbuster 2024.

“I’ve been a fan of Call of Duty for years. To collaborate with the Call of Duty: Mobile team to celebrate the community with a show at the World Championships is something I’ve really been looking forward to. I can’t wait for October 4th in Atlanta.” – Shaboozey

Tune-in October 4 beginning at 7:30 PM EST to the official Call of Duty: Mobile channels on YouTube or Twitch, load up Call of Duty: Mobile on iOS or Android mobile devices and watch between matches, or for those in attendance at DreamHack Atlanta head to Hall C of the Georgia World Congress Center to see Shaboozey live.

After the performance, stick around for a weekend chock-full of Call of Duty: Mobile action, special news announcements, and to earn in-game rewards for watching in-game. Head here for rules and additional info.

For those attending in-person at DreamHack Atlanta, make sure to also stop by and check out the Call of Duty: Mobile Zombies-themed lounge within the Snapdragon Pro Series booth to prepare for the return of undead in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 – Orbital Raiders that will feature a new Multiplayer mode Hordepoint, a thrilling twist on the classic Hardpoint.

For all the latest Call of Duty: Mobile news follow us on X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

For more information or to purchase tickets for DreamHack Atlanta, visit dreamhack.com/atlanta/tickets and use code SPSCODM for 15% off.