WATCH: Georgia-based Chick-fil-A to launch new app with original content, games and more

Chick-fil-A® is creating new ways for families to have fun, connect and spend time together with the launch of its new app: Chick-fil-A Play. Designed for parents and kids to share and experience together whether they’re enjoying a meal at home, in the drive-thru, or anywhere in-between, the free app will be loaded with a wide variety of content and original entertainment for all ages to enjoy.
Encouraging Ways to Play, Watch and Listen Together
Launching November 18, the Chick-fil-A Play™ App will offer families the ultimate digital ‘playground’ featuring fun and unique content made to be shared both within the app and in-person, encouraging families to make the most of the moments they have with each other.
Chick-fil-A Play App Content includes:
• WATCH: Original Animated Shows — Enter Evergreen Hills and enjoy playful new adventures with the animated Chick-fil-A Cows – all intentionally designed in landscape format to be watched together, either cast to a TV or through a tablet.
• LISTEN: Original Scripted Podcasts — Kid-friendly podcasts to use on the way to school, practice and anywhere in-between.
• PLAY: Games, Jokes and Conversation Starters — Get the whole family talking – and laughing – together, whether at home or on the go.
• CREATE: Video-Based Recipes and Kid-Friendly Crafts — Get creative with all the family with plenty of ways to experiment in the kitchen or through fun arts and crafts everyone can enjoy!
• READ: E-books and Interactive Stories — Designed for easy, family-friendly entertainment anytime, anywhere.
“Hospitality and fun have always been at the core of the Chick-fil-A family experience, whether inside our Restaurants and play areas, or through our Kids Meals,” said Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy. “The Chick-fil-A Play App is a digital extension of that experience and another way we’re reimagining ‘Play’ for our Guests, in a unique way through entertainment that really encourages time together.”
Download the Chick-fil-A Play App Soon!
The Chick-fil-A Play App will be live for family fun starting November 18. Parents can download it from their favorite app store and enjoy with everyone in the coop.
