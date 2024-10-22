WATCH: Georgia-based Chick-fil-A to launch new app with original content, games and more

Chick-fil-A® is creating new ways for families to have fun, connect and spend time together with the launch of its new app: Chick-fil-A Play. Designed for parents and kids to share and experience together whether they’re enjoying a meal at home, in the drive-thru, or anywhere in-between, the free app will be loaded with a wide variety of content and original entertainment for all ages to enjoy.

Encouraging Ways to Play, Watch and Listen Together

Launching November 18, the Chick-fil-A Play™ App will offer families the ultimate digital ‘playground’ featuring fun and unique content made to be shared both within the app and in-person, encouraging families to make the most of the moments they have with each other.

Chick-fil-A Play App Content includes:

• WATCH: Original Animated Shows — Enter Evergreen Hills and enjoy playful new adventures with the animated Chick-fil-A Cows – all intentionally designed in landscape format to be watched together, either cast to a TV or through a tablet.

• LISTEN: Original Scripted Podcasts — Kid-friendly podcasts to use on the way to school, practice and anywhere in-between.

• PLAY: Games, Jokes and Conversation Starters — Get the whole family talking – and laughing – together, whether at home or on the go.

• CREATE: Video-Based Recipes and Kid-Friendly Crafts — Get creative with all the family with plenty of ways to experiment in the kitchen or through fun arts and crafts everyone can enjoy!

• READ: E-books and Interactive Stories — Designed for easy, family-friendly entertainment anytime, anywhere.