Georgia-Based TonboTV Launches Streaming Platform

In a world where audiences are constantly consuming content, most streaming platforms work tirelessly to create content and keep up with demand. A new company has emerged with a disruptive, ground-breaking streaming experience combining tech, entertainment, and education under one umbrella.

TonboTV is where Netflix meets TikTok meets Discovery: an ad-supported streaming platform with high-quality, independent productions from filmmakers worldwide, combined with the interactive experiences of short-form video creations, like TikTok. TonboTV is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and online at www.tonbo.tv. The platform will be available on connected devices and smart TVs early next year.

“When we started out, we wanted to not only create an engaging user experience, but to build a strong user community and incorporate sustainable practices into our operations,” said Todd Shuler, founder and CEO of TonboTV. “We believe that we’ve found the “sweet spot” in the booming edutainment’ space [by]bringing together passionate content creators with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive, enjoyable viewer experience. This approach doesn’t just attract more viewers—it also draws in the content creators and advertisers who are vital to making the platform thrive.”

Viewers have options to discover indie films, series, and shorts from diverse creators across the globe. For independent filmmakers and creators, the Tonbo Reels Beta is an opportunity to share, create and be discovered. Lastly, TonboTV offers brands and advertisers a range of seamless ad integration to reach highly targeted viewers with AI-optimized placements.

“With our next generation of technology and architecture, we can deliver a superior experience at a fraction of the typical operational costs, allowing us to do more for our viewers, content creators and ad partners,” said Kevin Smith, co-founder and COO of TonboTV. “[These] capabilities have excited our brand partners.”