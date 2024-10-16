Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Cody Chesneau, CEO, Film Quality Services LLP

“Georgia is a place where the Creative Economy is not just growing, but booming … fueled by a blend of tradition and forward-thinking,” says live media pro Cody Chesneau.

As CEO of broadcast production company Film Quality Services LLC (FQS) based in Flowery Branch, Georgia, Chesneau is a pioneering entrepreneur in content creation, entertainment, and technology. His specialties include live online content for gaming, sports, and music – where he connects brands like the NFL, the Atlanta Braves, and Amazon with their audiences.

“Georgia’s creative and entertainment industries are uniquely poised at the intersection of technology, tradition, and innovation,” Chesneau finds. “This fusion creates a vibrant tapestry that is as dynamic as the people who contribute to it. Georgia, particularly Atlanta, has become a hub for diverse forms of creativity, spanning music, gaming, film, and digital content creation. This diversity is powered by a community that values both the heritage of its artistic endeavors and the forward push into digital frontiers.”

Alongside a talented creative community, Chesneau sees the Peach State’s willingness to embrace new technology and trends, such as the integration of esports and traditional entertainment, as something that sets it apart.

“As someone deeply embedded in both the gaming and music scenes, I’ve witnessed firsthand how Georgia’s environment fosters a unique blend of creativity that is hard to find elsewhere,” Chesneau states. “It’s this blend that energizes and propels projects and passions to new heights, making Georgia’s creative scene not just special, but trailblazing.”

Many in the creative scene would say that Chesneau, too, is a major force in the trailblazing effort. Right now he’s working on creating a studio in a 20,000-square-foot warehouse in Flowery Branch that can support diverse live productions, from gaming broadcasts to music videos, for both major and independent labels.

“I love that Georgia serves as a backdrop for innovation while holding onto its soulful roots,” Chesneau notes. “It’s this balance that allows for the birth of groundbreaking projects and ideas.”

He adds, “Georgia’s support for creative industries, coupled with its beautiful landscapes and bustling city scenes, provides endless inspiration.”

The art of philanthropy is another scene that Chesneau gravitates toward. Through FQS, he has raised more than $600,000 for charities and facilitated over one million meals for people in need. For those hoping to break into a career in the creative industries, the CEO also founded “Not a Real Show,” a program designed to help mentor aspiring media professionals by providing career development opportunities and practical experience.

When asked for his take on how the contributions he’s made to Georgia’s Creative Economy, he responds, “By bridging the gap between esports, music, and broadcast production, I’ve facilitated platforms that not only entertain but also create communities … and these initiatives have showcased Georgia as a hub for [the]creative and entertainment industries … [so perhaps]my work underscores the potential of combining creativity with purpose.”

When asked who has been his greatest mentor, Chesneau doesn’t hesitate.

“Without a doubt … the most influential figures in my life have been my parents,” he says. “Their example taught me the value of hard work, perseverance, and what it takes to be an entrepreneur. Their influence is the bedrock of my achievements and the lens through which I view my ventures in the creative and entertainment industries. I feel I can only honor them through using their gift to become successful and build my own path.”