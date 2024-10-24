Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Larry Gildersleve, CEO, Brightwell Investments

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

In a 38-year career, Larry Gildersleve has made it a personal mission to deliver financial and operational expertise across a multitude of sectors, media and entertainment among them. Other areas his work touches include manufacturing, construction, technology, private equity, retail, auto finance, and banking.

All in all, Gildersleve has raised approximately $2.7 billion in both the public and private sectors through a strategic blend of fundraising, LBOs, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and IPOs.

“You really can do anything here in Georgia,” Gildersleve finds. “You can see a play, see a concert at so many venues, go to a museum, go on a bike ride in the mountains, and have a picnic at an amazing park. You can film a movie in the mountains or [on]a river or lake. You can shoot a TV series in a quaint town or on a farm.

Add to that, Gildersleve notes, “You’re getting paid to create your next project here in Georgia and you are changing people’s lives by doing that!”

Beyond his professional feats, the Brightwell CEO says he and his family find downtime in Atlanta to be unrivaled. His passions include golf, culinary arts, music, and basketball. In addition, he has made a significant impact in the realm of philanthropy, working with the Minard Wong Foundation, serving on the Boards of Posse and The Mandela Legacy Foundation, and contributing as a Host Committee member to various initiatives such as the Beloved Benefit and the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund.

His commitment to giving back extends to several non-profit organizations in Atlanta, as well, where he works to improve the lives of people who call the city home.

“Investing in people is what it’s all about for me,” Gildersleve says about his service to the Peach State community. “[The] non-profits that I help have changed and continue to change people’s lives every day, including taking kids off the streets and into supervised programs.”

Other areas of life in Georgia that Gildersleve’s work has touched include sports, clean water, medical equipment and supplies, education, healthcare, jobs for people convicted of crimes, helping those with mental illness, aid to veterans, home affordability, and aid for the homeless.

When asked how he cultivated such strong ties to Georgia and its citizens, Gildersleve shares, “I lived in New York for four decades, and Georgia is vastly different than the Big Apple. There are great restaurants, sporting events (hopefully NHL hockey soon), concerts, great places to visit, great weather, an airport that will take you around the world, and the people – the people are what I love most about Georgia. [I’ve] made some lifelong friends in the nearly two decades that I’ve been here. Georgia is an adventure for me every day.”

Gildersleve is quick to note that others have helped him on the journey, as well – people whom he considers important mentors in his life.

“There are many people to name and to thank, but I would have to include Rodney Bullard on the list. Rodney is a one-of-a-kind person and a great friend who is making the world a better place every single day. He has taught me to be more patient, to give back, [and to]be more confident and successful in everything I do.”

Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal