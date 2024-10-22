Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Michael Clark, General Manager – Studio Operations, Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

In 2017, television veteran Michael Clark had heard the intriguing stories, seen the growth, and he made a decision: to relocate from Los Angeles to Atlanta for Georgia’s incredible film industry.

In love with film and television since he was a child, Clark had gone straight into his first industry job fresh off graduation from Emerson College in Boston with a BA in television production. That role was as office PA on the ABC series “Grey’s Anatomy.” From there, consistent work followed and he worked his way up in the production office on shows like “Big Love,” “True Blood,” and “Teen Wolf.”

Despite these early successes, Georgia called — it held a special appeal for Clark that it still holds to this day.

“Moving to Georgia was one of the best decisions I could have ever made. I love how this state allows me to work in the industry I love while also affording my family a great quality of life,” he says. “For so many years, if you wanted to work in this industry you had to deal with the expensive cost of living in cities like New York or Los Angeles. However, I no longer rent an overpriced apartment while working in this industry. Instead, we have our own home in beautiful Cherokee County and couldn’t be happier.”

Straight away after relocating to the Peach State, Clark found work on the pilot for CW’s “Dynasty” and the CBS reboot of “MacGyver.” By 2023, he joined the team at Eagle Rock Studios as production coordinator and supervisor on scripted TV series, working in both Atlanta and LA.

One of the things he finds most appealing about Georgia’s creative and entertainment industries is the environment of authentic inclusivity.

As Clark puts it, “No matter what one’s background or education level is, there is a place for them somewhere in Georgia’s entertainment industry. You have to work hard and be passionate about what you want to do, but I believe anyone can find a fulfilling home in this business if they want to. Georgia’s strong entertainment economy dispels the myth that pursuing a career in a creative field is not practical. That could not be further from the truth, especially in Georgia.”

Since settling in the area, Clark has made it his personal mission to give back some of what he so freely found in the South, and to do his part to help the Creative Economy flourish.

“When I first started in this business, I used to pray every day for an opportunity to just get my foot in the door,” he says.“[Now], helping as many local Georgians find their place in this industry is a huge priority for me. I went on so many interviews for jobs that didn’t pan out and I never forgot that feeling of disappointment. But I also never forgot that elated feeling of such excitement when I finally got the call saying, ‘We’d like to offer you the job.’ So, I try to be as empathetic as possible to people trying to break into this business and remember I was once in those uncomfortable shoes. I believe the continued success of Georgia’s entertainment industry relies on our willingness to help others get the same opportunities we’ve been blessed to receive.”

Today, Clark’s blessings include working as general manager of Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta alongside Studio President Gideon Amir and CEO Steve Economos. With his deep background in the industry, the GM commits to providing an exceptional experience for his clients – and he sees himself as a partner, not just a studio manager, that his clients can rely on to ensure a productive, enjoyable experience for their teams.

When asked who has been his greatest mentor over the years, Clark’s answer, as expected, is sincere.

“My wife, Emily, who shares my love for television and also persuaded me to move to Georgia in the first place,” he notes. “Whenever I have a bad day, she’s the first to remind me how lucky I am to be where I am and helps shift my negative perspective to a positive one. My success is shared with her. Always.”

