Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Shaunya Chavis-Rucker, Divisional Head, Fulton Films Office, Fulton County Government

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Fulton County is the most populated county in the state of Georgia, one that’s blessed with over a million residents. Because of that, the area represents an array of different interests, needs, opportunities, and chances to tell great stories. As the divisional head of the Fulton Films Office, television veteran Shaunya Chavis-Rucker is ideally positioned in her role there.

Chavis-Rucker is a multiple Emmy Award-winning TV journalist and film industry professional. Her contributions toward Georgia’s broadcast industry are immense: she’s general manager and anchor for FGTV-Fulton Government Television in Atlanta’s Fulton County, and she’s a national correspondent on the Oxygen True Crime Network. Prior to her current roles, she served as an anchor and reporter for WSB-TV Channel 2 News and program host for WXIA-TV in Atlanta. Her journey as a journalist includes roles in Macon, Georgia, at WGXA, as well as network-affiliate stations around the country.

Her contributions to Georgia’s Creative Economy at large are clearly immeasurable.

A graduate of the University of West Georgia (UWG) in Carrollton, Georgia, Chavis-Rucker is a member of The National Association of Broadcasters, National Association of Black Journalists, The Atlanta Press Club, Women in Film and Television, The Links Inc., and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Giving back to her alma mater, she serves on the UWG Foundation Board of Trustees, and she is also on the National Black Arts Festival Board of Directors.

Chavis-Rucker’s additional service roles have included work as an official media trainer for the Atlanta Hawks, and, as an avid golfer, she is founder of the Atlanta’s women’s league GOLF G.A.L.S (Greater Atlanta League Series).

She is married to Atlanta attorney Judge Clinton K. Rucker, and is a dog mom to Jack McCoy, a Saint Bernese, and Thurgood Marshall, a Bernese Mountain.

Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal