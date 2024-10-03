Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Tyler Blackwell, CEO, RDH Partners

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Tyler Blackwell infuses a double dose of artistic and technical talent into the backbone of Georgia’s film, television, and broadcast industry. As CEO of Atlanta-based RDH, a telecommunications company that offers high-end solutions to content creators and productions, Blackwell delivers creative tools and workflow solutions for professional film production from manufacturers like Sony, ARRI, Zeiss Cinema, and others.

Before Blackwell began offering solutions, he entrenched himself creatively into the world of film production and post-production.

After receiving a Bachelor of Science in Film at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, Blackwell worked for NBCUniversal as a production assistant (PA) and freelanced on Saturday Night Live’s film unit. Then he turned his focus to strengthening production workflows for data-intensive shoots that require rigorous attention to quality and control, working as director of operations for FOVEA, an Atlanta-based post-production house started from a community of post-production professionals. Next, he stacked his personal production experience by working as a digital imaging technician and member of IATSE Local 600 before taking the helm at RDH.

Through the combination of his experiences – as a digital imagining technician with a passion for technology — Blackwell is noted as one of the most knowledgeable production professionals in the Peach State. Talking about Blackwell’s contributions to Georgia’s Creative Economy, Georgia Entertainment CEO and Founder Randy Davidson says, “Producers, directors, and studio executives worldwide recognize Tyler’s expertise in new technologies and their integration into modern production environments.”

In 2020, Blackwell added in another role that helps strengthen Georgia’s arsenal of film and television production resources. Simultaneously with his work at RDH, he is chief technology officer of Cellberus Communications, an enterprise cellular and edge network provider that specializes in deploying complex temporary networks for remote environments.

Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal