Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 & Georgia Unscripted event to be held in Columbus

Georgia Entertainment today announced that its next Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 and Georgia Unscripted event will be held in Columbus on November 19. Originally scheduled for September 25, the event was postponed due to Hurricane Helene.

The event will take place at The Columbus Museum. The special affair will draw hundreds of the who’s who in entertainment including directors, producers, legislators, financiers and other creatives. RSVP.

“Our events are always special occasions that reflect the heart of the entertainment industry within Georgia’s local communities,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “As our only combined Signature 100 and Unscripted event, we will focus on special programming highlighting Columbus while curating a special attendee list for the networking experience our audience expects.”

In partnership with the Columbus Film Office, the event will highlight the recently created Local Filmmakers Grant program, which seeks to support Muscogee County-based filmmakers.

“Columbus is one of the most vibrant communities in the Southeast,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “The city’s remarkable economic development, tourism, and job growth are driven by the strong collaboration between local government and private industry. This success is further bolstered by initiatives that support the region’s creative industries.”

More details will be released soon including special VIP guests, agenda and partners of the event. Request an invite or contact us for more information about supporting this event.