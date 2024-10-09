Governor Kemp, Film, Optimism – Commentary

Commentary by Randy Davidson, CEO & Founder of Georgia Entertainment

There’s no doubt that the film and TV industry is undergoing a significant reset. Strikes, AI concerns, cultural shifts, labor and production costs, distribution challenges and international competition have created a difficult environment for production in Georgia and other states.

Against this backdrop, Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp plans to meet with studio executives in California next week. The trip comes at a crucial time, as he aims to emphasize Georgia’s readiness for film production, the strength of its workforce, infrastructure investments and ongoing commitment to film incentives. Representatives from Shadowbox, Trilith, Assembly, Athena and others are involved in supporting this endeavor.

Other states are also stepping up efforts to support their film industries. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been in talks with major companies, feeling the pressure from competitors like New Jersey, Georgia, Toronto and London. Last month, she met with Disney CEO Bob Iger, boldly stating, “London shouldn’t exist. Forget about Georgia. I’m a little aggressive, as you can tell.” (THR)

Similarly, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has been actively courting the industry. At the Toronto International Film Festival in September, he hosted a reception and met with studio executives. “Filmmakers have their eyes on the Garden State and all our great state has to offer. Since I took office, my administration has worked hard to bring the film industry back to New Jersey, helping to return the state to the spotlight.” (TAPinto)

The industry has experienced widespread job losses, and in Georgia, restructuring is happening in real time. However, many executives see these challenges as opportunities rather than obstacles. In our recent conversations with leaders at Cinelease, Shadowbox, Assembly, Tyler Perry Studios and others, they expressed patience and a strong commitment to Georgia, fully prepared for whatever the future brings.

One thing remains unchanged: content consumption continues to rise, with consumers demanding more immersive experiences. Georgia is well-positioned to meet these demands, no matter how the industry evolves. At the Avant South event, Trilith’s Frank Patterson shared his optimistic outlook on the industry’s future, noting that the changes we’re seeing now are part of a decades-long evolution.

In an upcoming edition of the Creative Economy Journal, we will feature an interview with Robert Halmi Jr., Chairman and CEO of Great Point Studios and founder of the Hallmark Channel. With a career spanning decades, Halmi’s insights are invaluable. He produced his first film in Savannah in 1980, ‘When the Circus Came to Town,’ and remains optimistic about the industry’s future.

Says Halmi, “I think the most important thing is to understand that our business is driven by great content and people’s desire to watch it… In the end, people never stop wanting great content… As long as that desire exists, the industry will thrive. I’ve seen slowdowns before, but next year could bring so many productions that we’ll struggle to keep up.”

Georgia will continue to be a home for storytellers and intellectual property creators. While the landscape may shift, production will return. I believe this evolution—this reset—will only strengthen us as we move forward as the cultural, creative and entertainment capital of the world.