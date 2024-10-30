GreatHomesATL Aligns with Georgia’s Entertainment & Hospitality Boom by Offering Prime Commercial Property

GreatHomesATL, a trusted real estate brokerage serving Atlanta and surrounding areas, is pleased to announce the availability of an exceptional commercial property in Smyrna, GA, tailored to meet the needs of Georgia’s growing entertainment & hospitality industries. This property offers a unique opportunity for production companies, studios, restaurants, and entertainment-focused businesses to establish themselves in a thriving community. As Georgia continues to attract entertainment projects and businesses, GreatHomesATL is committed to supporting this vibrant sector by offering commercial spaces that meet the industry’s evolving needs.

This Smyrna property stands as a strategic addition to the agency’s real estate portfolio; ideally situated to cater to local area restaurants experiencing storage constraints, production companies, studios, and supporting businesses in the entertainment field. Recognizing the state’s growth as a hub for film, television, and digital media, GreatHomesATL provides commercial spaces that facilitate creative expansion while supporting local economic growth.

The property at 1380 Spring St. includes two distinct structures: a sleek, modern office building that provides an impressive, client-facing environment and an expansive warehouse perfectly suited for storage, distribution, and production needs. Designed to support and inspire business growth, this location combines a functional modern layout with essential amenities, including ample parking and immediate access to major highways.

“With Smyrna emerging as a key spot for businesses that need flexibility and creativity just outside the city, this property is positioned to support the area’s trend of attracting new energy and industries,” said Curtis Russell, Managing Broker of GreatHomesATL. “It’s an incredible chance for businesses to tap into Smyrna’s momentum while enjoying all the advantages of a prime location near Atlanta,” adds Mr. Russell.

As Smyrna solidifies its reputation as a go-to hub for forward-thinking enterprises, this property provides an enticing opportunity for companies ready to expand into a lively area that caters to the modern needs of entertainment, hospitality, and logistics. With ample parking and easy access to major highways, this property is uniquely poised to serve as a creative and logistical cornerstone for the businesses shaping Smyrna’s future and promises to attract further business, creating new job opportunities and stimulating economic growth.