GreatHomesATL Announced as Strategic Commercial & Residential Real Estate Partner for Georgia Entertainment’s Housing Needs

GreatHomesATL, a premier full-service Commercial and Residential real estate agency based in Douglasville, Georgia is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Georgia Entertainment to provide housing solutions for the state’s booming entertainment industry. This strategic collaboration underscores GreatHomesATL’s commitment to supporting Georgia’s dynamic entertainment sector with comprehensive real estate services tailored to meet the needs of the film, music, broadcast, arts, gaming, and digital production communities.

As a real estate partner, GreatHomesATL will serve Georgia Entertainment’s expansive network, helping entertainment executives, talent, and professionals across film, television, music, and esports secure ideal housing accommodations, from luxury estates to fully serviced apartments and commercial properties. Whether it’s short-term housing for film crews or long-term real estate investments for industry leaders, GreatHomesATL’s team of experienced professionals will provide specialized assistance to meet the unique demands of Georgia’s entertainment sector.

“We’re thrilled to be chosen as the strategic real estate partner for Georgia Entertainment,” said Curtis Russell, Managing Broker and Co-owner of GreatHomesATL. “This partnership allows us to leverage our market expertise and deep connections to ensure the entertainment professionals who come to Georgia feel at home. Our team is dedicated to finding ideal properties that match their lifestyle and professional needs.”

“Real estate is a vital sector to the success of Georgia’s entertainment industry,” states Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “GreatHomesATL has proven to be a valuable asset to producers worldwide who are looking to make Georgia their home for production.”