Gucci Mane to give performance at Atlanta Symphony Hall

It’s set to be a historic night for the culture as the legendary Gucci Mane (Radric Delantic Davis) takes the stage at the iconic Atlanta Symphony Hall on October 12, 2024. This groundbreaking performance, Gucci Mane: The Road to 1017, is presented by Opus World Entertainment.

In a night that blends the grit of trap with the grandeur of orchestral sound, Gucci Mane is pulling back the curtain on his evolution—both as an artist and a man. From his early grind in Alabama to building a legacy deeply rooted in East Atlanta, Gucci will take the stage not just to perform but to reflect, offering fans a deeper look at the journey that shaped him. Teaming up with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, Gucci will blend classical instrumentation with the heavy beats and raw energy of hip-hop, crafting a genre-bending experience. Experience timeless classics brought to life like never before, with special guest appearances led by Conductor Michael Giel.

Gucci Mane’s vision for 1017 Records is deeply rooted in personal significance. The name ‘1017’ honors his grandfather’s house number, symbolizing his connection to his origins and the community that shaped him. This bond is reflected in the unfiltered, authentic sound of the music produced under the label. With The Road to 1017, Gucci isn’t simply performing his hits—he’s sharing the story of his legacy, guiding the audience on a journey from the streets to the Symphony Hall.

This night is not just about the hits. It’s about celebrating Gucci’s constant reinvention. Fresh off the release of his latest mixtape, he’s proving once again that he’s not only a pioneer of the trap movement but also a master of artistic transformation. With over 100 projects to his name—including 16 studio albums, multiple EPs, and more than seven dozen mixtapes—Gucci Mane’s hustle speaks for itself. From chart-topping hits to being a New York Times bestselling author, Gucci’s influence is undeniable. Through his label, 1017 BrickSquad, he’s put on artists like Young Thug, Waka Flocka Flame, and Chief Keef, cementing his place as both a cultural force and a mentor in the game.

This is more than a concert—it’s a moment for the culture. Don’t miss Gucci Mane like you’ve never seen him before. For ticket sales visit Ticketmaster.