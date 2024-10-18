In Los Angeles, Scripted Surge Stalls, Reality Retreats Ahead of Year’s Final Production Push

FilmLA, partner film office for the City and County of Los Angeles and other local jurisdictions – today issued an update regarding regional filming activity.

Overall production in Greater Los Angeles slipped -5.0 percent in the year’s third quarter to 5,048 Shoot Days (SD)* according to FilmLA’s latest report. The lackluster quarter was the weakest so far in 2024, and surprising for its failure to meet or exceed numbers shared at this time a year ago. In 2023, a double industry strike had for the most part paused most scripted production.

Scripted television producers logged 758 SD last quarter across the economically important TV Drama, TV Comedy, and TV Pilot categories tracked by FilmLA. Recent rates of change in these categories are made meaningless by last year’s strike-related shutdowns. Feature film production, some of which continued during the strikes, rose by 26.6 percent last quarter, to 476 SD. These developments brought some relief to LA-based cast and crew, local studio operators and industry vendors. All have wondered since January when work would pick up following last year’s overlapping challenges.

Industry output and employment, unfortunately, continues to fall short of expectations set during the post-COVID, streaming bubble era. For every category of scripted production tracked by FilmLA, current levels trail their adjusted five-year averages on both a per-quarter and year-to-date basis.

“Only a few months ago, the industry hoped we’d see an overall on-paper gain in the third quarter, due to the strike effect,” said FilmLA President Paul Audley. “Instead, we saw a pullback and loss of forward momentum, heading into the fall season that will make or break the year.”