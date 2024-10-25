Jeffery Glover emerges as Savannah State University’s first GFA graduate

Jeffery Glover is the first Savannah State University student to graduate from the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) under the new partnership. Glover earned his bachelor of arts in mass communications (Magna Cum Laude) from SSU in May 2024 with a certification in film and television production from GFA in the summer of 2024.

Glover started his journey at SSU in Fall 2021 as a multimedia and digital communication student. He served in the United States Army for six years as an artilleryman before he decided to take a leap of faith and attend university.

Read more at: The Tiger’s Roar