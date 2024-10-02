‘Juror #2’ Trailer: Nicholas Hoult Is on Trial for a Murder He Maybe Committed in Clint Eastwood’s Courtroom Thriller

Clint Eastwood is back in the director’s seat, as Warner Bros. released the first trailer for his drama “Juror #2.”

The film stars Nicholas Hoult as a a “family man Justin Kemp who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the accused killer.” The trailer shows Hoult’s character driving late at night and potentially hitting a deer that was in the road. However, a year later he’s called for jury duty about a murder case that he realizes may have a connection to his “deer” run-in.

