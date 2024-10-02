Latinas In Media Atlanta and Explore The Spark Present Comunidad Mixer At El Ponce

Latinas in Media Atlanta, in collaboration with Explore The Spark, is excited to host its annual Comunidad Mixer on Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at El Ponce Mexican Restaurant.

This dynamic event is a can’t miss opportunity for creatives, industry professionals, and the community to come together and celebrate the power of Latinx voices in the media. In addition to fantastic networking opportunities, the mixer will feature a special reading from JJ’s Audition Adventure by author Javier Vazquez Jr., and live readings from local Latinx writers, providing an exciting platform for emerging storytellers to showcase their work. Enjoy delicious bites and refreshments while you mingle and make new connections!

Tickets are $15, and attendees can further support Latinas in Media Atlanta and Explore The Spark’s JJ’s Audition Adventureby donating towards initiatives that amplify emerging Latinx voices within Georgia’s Film and Television industry via the Eventbrite link. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to a local Latino organization.

Event Details:

Date : Saturday, October 26, 2024

: Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time : 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Location : El Ponce, 939 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

: El Ponce, 939 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306 Tickets: $15 (available here)

To learn more about the event, be sure to follow @LatinasInMediaATL and @ExploreTheSpark on social media for event updates and announcements.