Major studio holds massive prop sale in Atlanta

Tens of thousands of props and related TV and film production equipment are being sold in a five-day sale starting Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Among the notable props: a life-size Orca whale, a replica New York City subway car, five life-size armor outfits and a slew of African masks. There are multiple dugout canoes; French bistro tables; car lifts; green screens; a foosball table, chandeliers; a fake, lightweight boulder; a vintage Howard Miller grandfather clock; upright pianos; and a high quality horse saddle. There are also plenty of clothing, furniture and light fixtures to choose from.

