Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to host Super Bowl LXII in 2028

The Super Bowl is headed back to Atlanta.

The NFL announced Tuesday during the Fall League Meeting that Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, will host Super Bowl LXII in 2028.

“Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl 62,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Arthur Blank has been a transformative figure in the Atlanta community, playing a crucial role in leading the bid to bring the Super Bowl back to the city. I have been fortunate to witness firsthand how Arthur continues to drive community engagement and economic development in the Atlanta community through his unwavering commitment to sports and philanthropy. We look forward to working with him, the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Sports Council and all of our partners on the ground to create an unforgettable experience for fans around the world in 2028.”

The 2028 championship game will mark the fourth Super Bowl in Atlanta, and the first since February 2019 when the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, for the final Lombardi Trophy of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

That game was also played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017. The other two Atlanta Super Bowls were played in the Georgia Dome (SB XXVIII in January 1994, and SB XXXIV in January 2000).