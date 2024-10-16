Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to host Super Bowl LXII in 2028

The Super Bowl is headed back to Atlanta.
The NFL announced Tuesday during the Fall League Meeting that Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, will host Super Bowl LXII in 2028.
“Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl 62,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Arthur Blank has been a transformative figure in the Atlanta community, playing a crucial role in leading the bid to bring the Super Bowl back to the city. I have been fortunate to witness firsthand how Arthur continues to drive community engagement and economic development in the Atlanta community through his unwavering commitment to sports and philanthropy. We look forward to working with him, the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Sports Council and all of our partners on the ground to create an unforgettable experience for fans around the world in 2028.”
The 2028 championship game will mark the fourth Super Bowl in Atlanta, and the first since February 2019 when the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, for the final Lombardi Trophy of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.
That game was also played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017. The other two Atlanta Super Bowls were played in the Georgia Dome (SB XXVIII in January 1994, and SB XXXIV in January 2000).
“This is a tremendous honor for the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia to be selected as host for Super Bowl LXII,” Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank said in a statement. “Thank you to my fellow owners for their trust in awarding Atlanta this opportunity, and thank you to Commissioner Goodell, Peter O’Reilly and the entire league for their continued leadership in making the NFL the greatest sports league in the world. Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to host the world’s largest sporting events, and I know I speak for many when I say we are honored to bring it back to Atlanta in 2028 and build off the success of Super Bowl LIII in 2019. I look forward to working alongside our city and state officials as we continue to elevate Georgia as a premier, global sports destination.”