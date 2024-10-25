Nuçi’s Space Kicks off 25th Year with a Gathering of Athens Music Royalty

By David Sutherland

On December 6, 2024, Nuçi’s Space will hold their annual benefit event “Athens

Uncovered: Revival” at The Foundry in Athens, Georgia. The fund-raising event will kick

off their 25th Anniversary and will feature a gathering on stage of “who’s who” of “Athens

Music Royalty” (think REM, Cracker, Elf Power, Randall Bramblett…) playing some of

their hits. (see below for link to buy tickets/donate/sponsor).

Nuçi’s Space, founded in 2000 in Athens, GA, serves as both a sanctuary for local

musicians and a mental health advocacy center. The organization was created by Linda

Phillips in honor of her son Nuçi, a talented musician who died by suicide after a long

battle with depression. The primary mission of Nuçi’s Space is to prevent suicide,

particularly in the musician community, by providing accessible mental health resources

and fighting the stigma associated with mental illness. The facility offers not only low-

cost rehearsal spaces but also subsidized healthcare and education about brain illness

and suicide prevention​.

The staff at Nuçi’s Space emphasize the dual nature of their work. Abby Winograd,

Marketing and Communications Manager at “the Space” explained, “It’s not just about

giving musicians a place to practice – it’s about supporting their overall well-being. We

provide high-quality services in a nurturing environment for artists to pursue their

dreams – safely and obstacle-free.” The integration of music and mental health is a

central theme. For many musicians, mental health is often overlooked or inaccessible,

and Nuçi’s Space aims to fill that gap. Winograd continued, “We provide services that

many of these artists simply wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise,” highlighting the

financial challenges faced by many in the local creative economy.

Over the years, the organization has grown in both size and scope. In addition to its

core mental health services, Nuçi’s Space offers youth programs, educational outreach,

and a recording studio. “Our work is comprehensive,” William Kissane, Facilities and

Operations Supervisor said. “We are here for the musician from the moment they need

a place to rehearse all the way through navigating the healthcare system if they’re

struggling with mental illness.” This holistic approach sets Nuçi’s Space apart from other

music-oriented nonprofits.

Employees also point to the impact the organization has had on the broader Athens

music scene. David Sutherland, a Nuçi’s Space Board Member noted “Athens is known

for its vibrant music culture, but behind that, many musicians are facing real mental

health challenges. Nuçi’s Space helps address these challenges head-on.” The

presence of such a resource has not only made mental health services more accessible

but has also shifted the way mental illness is talked about within the local music

community.

Despite the organization’s significant contributions, the staff recognize there is still more

work to be done. Jennifer Whittmore, Development Coordinator at the Space

commented “Mental health is a long road, and while we’ve made great strides, the

demand for our services is constant.” The legacy of Linda Phillips continues to inspire

the team, who remain committed to expanding the reach and impact of Nuçi’s Space.

Even after Phillips passed away in 2021, the staff have upheld her vision, ensuring that

the organization remains a pillar in Athens for musicians seeking help.

In essence, Nuçi’s Space is more than just a place for musicians to gather and

rehearse—it’s a vital part of the Athens music ecosystem that champions both the

mental health and creative well-being of the community. As Teri Drake-Floyd,

Community Engagement Coordinator at Nuçi’s Space put it “We’re here because we

love this community and because we believe that everyone deserves the support they

need, whether that’s in their music or their mental health journey, or both! That’s what

Nuçi’s Space is all about: showing up for our people.”

Click here to buy tickets/donate/sponsor this year’s Athens Uncovered