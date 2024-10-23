Otis Redding Foundation congratulates Justin Andrews on being a recipient of the Macon Arts Alliance 2024 Cultural Award recipient together with Charles Cox, Mary Pinson and Joey Stuckey. Justin is the Director of Special Projects for the Otis Redding Foundation and is a dynamic leader in arts and education.

“Through his community work in the arts, Justin is continuing a legacy of service,” stated Julie Wilkerson, Executive Director, Macon Arts Alliance. “His mother Karla Redding-Andrews is a past Cultural Award recipient and his grandmother, Zelma Redding, inspired our highest honor, the Zelma and Otis Redding Spirit of Community Award, which recognizes artists who have achieved national and international acclaim and have chosen to give back to the Macon community in a big way. We are blessed to have Justin and his family in Macon.”