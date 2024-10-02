Overstory Rooftop Bar Presents Costumes on The Woof

Overstory Rooftop Bar is thrilled to present its first annual Costumes on the Woof. On October 29th from 5 -7 pm, patrons are invited to bring their pups dressed in their best Halloween costume and enjoy a spooktacular evening filled with entertainment, festive treats, and tail-wagging excitement.

The pups are encouraged to participate in a costume fashion show, expertly judged by a panel of local celebrities, including Stephen Ochs, founder and CEO of Fetch Park, sideline reporter for the “NFL on CBS” and “College Football on CBS” Tiffany Blackmon, and former Bachelorette winner and real estate agent Josh Murray.

The following prizes will be awarded to the top dog contestants:

1st Place: Complimentary one-night stay at the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel and a 3-month membership to Fetch Park

2nd Place: Brunch for two at Overstory Rooftop Bar

3rd Place: Credit of $100 at SweetSong Kitchen & Bar

The event will also feature live music, specially crafted seasonal cocktails, and festive treats for the pups provided by Barking Dog Bakery. In addition to the festivities, a portion of the event proceeds will be donated to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue.

Tickets are available for purchase here and include event entry and one festive cocktail. Must be 21+ to attend.