Recap with Reel & Photos: Georgia Entertainment’s State of the Industry VIP Social

On October 17th, one of Georgia’s premier industry events was held at Trilith Studios. The State of the Industry summit, presented by the State of Georgia and Motion Picture Association, is one of the largest, most curated affairs for senior entertainment executives, elected officials and business owners.

The all day event included sessions, panels and key note speakers from around the world. Thought leaders shared their insight on key issues impacting film and entertainment including AI, intellectual property, financing, distribution, and home grown talent. While the recent challenges industry wide were addressed, the conversation was focused on Georgia’s efforts to evolve in the rapidly changing scene. The continued investment in creativity by key leaders and stakeholders will pave the way for the future of film in the Peach state.

The conversation continued at Georgia Entertainment’s State of the Industry VIP Social at the Trilith Guesthouse. Presented in partnership with Bay Point Media and MBS Equipment Co, along with Fayette County Development Authority, Mainsail, MPA, NEP Sweetwater Live Events, SOS Global Express and Trilith Studios guests made strategic connections with key insiders facilitating efforts to support the current infrastructure and resources.

Watch the reel here.

Photo credit: Crizz Quin & Rosa Waite