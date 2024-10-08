Red Hot Chili Peppers Singer Movie Announced

According to an email notice sent this week by the crew union IATSE local 479 to its members via AJC, a biopic about the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ lead singer Anthony Kiedis is going to shoot in metro Atlanta in early 2025.

Anthony Kiedis biopic in the making

Dubbed “Scar Tissue,” after one of the group’s bigger songs from its 1999 album “Californication,” the movie will be based on Kiedis’ New York Times bestselling book of the same name. It is set to be produced by Brian Grazer, who has created films such as “Splash,” “Apollo 13″ and “A Beautiful Mind,” according to Deadline.com.

